New River Community and Technical College starts food drive

Beaver, WV (WVNS) - The Practical Nursing Program at New River Community and Technical College started a food drive to help the community through tough times.

The college is collecting non-perishable items like pasta and canned goods in order to help parts of the community that were most affected by government cutbacks.

Jennie Canterbury, the Director of Communications at New River CTC, said every food item donated can make a difference.

"Everyone knows someone who has needed help at some point in their life, and if you can give a little bit, sometimes that little bit means a lot." Canterbury said. "It might not seem like a lot monetarily, but that little bit does add up."

The food drive is taking place at New River's Raleigh, Greenbrier, Mercer, and Nicholas County campuses. Collection boxes can be found at the front desk for each campus.

The drives continues until February 14 and everything collected will be delivered to local food banks.