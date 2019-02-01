Officials warn of credit card fraud

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristin Keller said credit card fraud is becoming more frequent. She said she has seen the number of fraud cases go up in the last ten years.

With credit card fraud, she warned that people should never give someone their credit/debit card and should not leave their card(s) in public areas, such as motel rooms. She also said that it is not even about having a physical card to scam.

"So it's not enough if the physical card isn't missing. It means regularly checking your accounts and immediately reporting any suspected fraudulent activity," said Keller.

Keller also said that a lot of times, fraud cases happen when a family member gets a hold of the card or card information. Any type of fraud usage on a card is considered a felony.