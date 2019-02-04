Pairing craft beer with food for the Super Bowl Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The Big Game is an event where family and friends gather to eat food, drink beer and watch football. Dobra Zupas paired together four dishes with their craft beer that would be perfect for any party.

The first thing we did was caught up with the restaurants chefs to discuss what they were making. Rebecca Zupanick, chef and owner of Dobra Zupas, explained what they were making.

"I'm cooking the slow roasted pulled pork for the Cubano sandwich that I'll be making," Zupanick said. "I'm gonna put it on a toasted ciabatta roll, with of course the whole grain mustard and the spices. The Cubano spices. Chris is working on slow roasted pork barbecue. It's a house made barbecue sauce, and we will top it with a napa cabbage slaw, that has a real nice apple cider vinaigrette.

The also made a pot of chili and artichoke dip which Rebecca said is perfect for the Big Game. Chuck Noll, Brewmaster at Dobra Zupas, explained how craft beer is made.

"We heat water in it to a certain temperature and when we add it to the cracked grains in the mash tun and let it steep for about an hour it converts the starches in those grains into sugars," Noll said. "Once it is in the boil kettle we bring it up to a boil. That is where we are going to add our hops or any other flavoring additions to the beer. And finally after it has been cooled down to about 93 degrees we start pumping it, still cooling and start pumping it over to our fermenters."

After learning how to cook and make beer we finally got to taste the two together. First was a classic for Super Bowl parties, Chili.

"Chili is kind of universally paired with pale ales or India pale ales because you've got that sort of sharp bitterness and floral that comes from the hops," Noll said. "We decided to go with a stout. Now our Lunar Eclipse stout is a fairly traditional straight forward Irish style stout. We use Irish malts in it. We use a special Irish yeast. What you look for in that is you're going to have some roasty notes. Some, maybe, notes of dark chocolate, maybe even a little note of coffee that comes through with that dark roasted malt. And that is why I tell people don't be afraid of the dark."

Next was the Cuban Pork Sandwich.

"So we have a Cuban Pork Sandwich a traditional Cubano and we paired that today with our Jagged Lil Pale, which is a West Coast American Style Pale Ale. It has an abundance of hops. It's going to have a little bit of a sweet finish, leave you with a little bit of malty sweetness at the end," Noll said.

Next up was my favorite the Slow Cook Pork Sandwich Barbecue.

"What we have here is a new twist on a pulled pork barbecue sandwich with a Napa cabbage slaw and we paired that today with our beer that is called the Dunk," Noll said. And the Dunk is a traditional German Dunkelweizen, which means dark wheat simply translated. But the twist on the Dunk on the version we make here is that we use a little bit of smoke wheat malt So there is a little bit of a light smoke in the aroma and a little bit of light smoke at the end of the taste maybe in the finish that lingers a little bit. So smoke with a pulled pork smokey sandwich seems like a good pairing."