Performance Physical Therapy & Fitness cuts ribbon on new location
DANIELS, WV (WVNS) - A team of Physical Therapists cut the ribbon on a new location in Raleigh County.
Performance Physical Therapy & Fitness held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location in Daniels Wednesday, May 29.
The establishment offers outpatient physical therapy services and a 24-hour fitness center. Owner Angie Beaver said she and her staff are happy to give people in Raleigh County a comfortable environment to regain mobility and be healthy.
"There's nothing on this end of town," Beaver said. "We have been running a PT practice for three years here in Daniels and so this is a great compliment to it, it allows people to not only exercise, but we can transition them from PT to exercise."
For more on memberships or making an appointment, visit their website at https://performanceptwv.com/.
Previous
Deputies in Raleigh County search for...
Next
Get out and about on National Trails Day
More Stories
College Sports
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
- WVU Golf hosts Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier and earns a National bid
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- The WV Miners baseball team officially kick off their season on Thursday.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.