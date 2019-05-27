Raleigh County

Piney Creek Watershed Association hosts Sign-a-bration in Beckley

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 08:30 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 08:55 PM EDT

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The Piney Creek Watershed Association teamed up with Active Southern West Virginia and many other organizations to host a "sign-a-bration" on Saturday, May 25. At the event, many people came to look at the new trail signs for the Paul Cline Memorial Soccer Complex. 

Erin Reid with Active Southern West Virginia said this is a great way to remember the history of Beckley.  

"I think West Virginians in general as a population are really proud of their heritage," Reid said. "And anytime we can get a chance to celebrate our heritage and our culture we should definitely do that." 

Reid said Active Southern West Virginia will be holding a lot of walks and hikes on the trails at the YMCA fields. Check out Active Southern West Virginia Facebook page for dates and times of events. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center