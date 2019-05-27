Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The Piney Creek Watershed Association teamed up with Active Southern West Virginia and many other organizations to host a "sign-a-bration" on Saturday, May 25. At the event, many people came to look at the new trail signs for the Paul Cline Memorial Soccer Complex.

Erin Reid with Active Southern West Virginia said this is a great way to remember the history of Beckley.

"I think West Virginians in general as a population are really proud of their heritage," Reid said. "And anytime we can get a chance to celebrate our heritage and our culture we should definitely do that."

Reid said Active Southern West Virginia will be holding a lot of walks and hikes on the trails at the YMCA fields. Check out Active Southern West Virginia Facebook page for dates and times of events.