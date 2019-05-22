Raleigh County

Raleigh County Commission helping sheriff's department with future relocation site

Posted: May 22, 2019

Updated: May 22, 2019 07:01 PM EDT

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department is in the midst of searching for a new home. The current location of the sheriff's department is in an old building that requires a lot of upkeep. Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said the expenses for the old building have become too much.

"It's expensive to keep up an old building, and besides that it isn't big enough for the sheriff's department. We have 53 deputies and of course we need more office space and so forth," Tolliver said.

He said the commissioners have been working with the sheriff's department to find a new space to relocate to. There are a few places currently being looked at for potential relocation. 

