Raleigh County Emergency Services launches internal investigation over social media post
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - An investigation is opened at Raleigh County Emergency Services.
The investigation is in relation to posts made on social media by one or more people connected with the service. Director John Zilinski released a statement saying:
Any posts made to any form of Social Media by any employee, relative of an employee, or friend of an employee that works at Raleigh County Emergency Services are not in any way or means the views of the agency.
Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority has a mission to protect the life and property of the residents of our county and its visitors. We are an agency to promote peace and well-being for all people regardless of Race, Religion, Sex, Age, Handicap, Political or Religious beliefs or National Origin.
