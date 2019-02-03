Raleigh County man arrested in MacArthur Walmart parking lot on drug charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) - A Raleigh County man is facing drug and firearm charges.

On Saturday, Raleigh County deputies were called to the MacArthur Walmart parking lot, where 54-year-old Richard Alan Spencer of Midway was found slumped over inside a vehicle. Deputies observed drug paraphernalia and proceeded with a K-9 search. Along with two loaded handguns, approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $6,200 were discovered.

Spencer was previously convicted of felony crimes of violence against a person, making him a prohibited possessor of firearms. He was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and being a Prohibited Possessor of a Firearm.