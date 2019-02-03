Raleigh County man arrested in MacArthur Walmart parking lot on drug charges
MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) - A Raleigh County man is facing drug and firearm charges.
On Saturday, Raleigh County deputies were called to the MacArthur Walmart parking lot, where 54-year-old Richard Alan Spencer of Midway was found slumped over inside a vehicle. Deputies observed drug paraphernalia and proceeded with a K-9 search. Along with two loaded handguns, approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $6,200 were discovered.
Spencer was previously convicted of felony crimes of violence against a person, making him a prohibited possessor of firearms. He was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and being a Prohibited Possessor of a Firearm.
