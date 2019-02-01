Raleigh County man arrested on sex crimes
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office announced they have made an arrest in a sex crimes investigation. Joshua Hammond, 27, is charged with Sexual Abuse and 2nd Degree Sexual Assault.
Hammond was arrested on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The arrest came after an investigation into multiple incidents which happened between August and October 2018. The victim was an underage girl.
Hammond was arraigned and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.
He is also being held on unrelated charges from Fayette County. Those charges include Identity Theft, Petit Larceny and Forgery.
