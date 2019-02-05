Raleigh County man indicted in Pennsylvania for allegedly transporting stolen mining equipment
(WVNS) - A Beckley man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for allegedly stealing specialized mining equipment.
According to the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S.. Attornery's Office, the grand jury indicted Eudell Delano Dickerson Jr. on January 22, 2019.
From February 2017 to January 2018, Dickerson reportedly transported stolen specialized mining equipment with a value of $5,000. He allegedly stole those items from mining companies located in Pennsylvania and Virginia, and transported them to West Virginia where he later sold them.
Dickerson faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
