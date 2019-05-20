Raleigh County

Raleigh County Sheriff's Department looking to hire new deputies

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 10:59 AM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 12:00 PM EDT

Raleigh County Sheriff's Department looking to hire new deputies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department is looking to hire new deputies. Sheriff Scott Van Meter said they just hired two new deputies but are looking to hire two more. 

He said being in this line of work has both its ups and downs.

"Police work, it's not easy you know and sometimes it's not the most popular. But you know we deal with a lot of the evil things and we deal with a lot of the good people, so it's a very rewarding job," Van Meter said. 

Van Meter said if you are interested in applying you can go to the County Clerks off and pick up an application. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center