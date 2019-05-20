Raleigh County Sheriff's Department looking to hire new deputies Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department is looking to hire new deputies. Sheriff Scott Van Meter said they just hired two new deputies but are looking to hire two more.

He said being in this line of work has both its ups and downs.

"Police work, it's not easy you know and sometimes it's not the most popular. But you know we deal with a lot of the evil things and we deal with a lot of the good people, so it's a very rewarding job," Van Meter said.

Van Meter said if you are interested in applying you can go to the County Clerks off and pick up an application.