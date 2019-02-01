Raleigh General Hospital holds annual Health Fair

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - Raleigh General Hospital held a Health Fair on Friday Feb. 1, 2019, to kick off 'National Heart Month.'

The fair consisted of different displays to teach people a little more about healthy living and what to look out for in your health.

With this health fair, staff wore red t-shirts. Lorinda Hart, Director of Emergency Services at RGH, said these red t-shirts had 'Go red for women' stamped on the back to support women's health.

"Cardiovascular disease kills women one every minute. So the go red for women is to kind of alert women to take care of their heart and the risk factors they have," Hart said.

This fair is held every year at RGH to be an informative lesson for people in the area.