Rise in traffic for Memorial Day weekend creates recipe for road rage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - For millions of drivers, Memorial Day Weekend is also an opportunity to visit family and friends. Jordan Schaeffer is on his way to Kentucky to meet up with relatives.

"It's definitely fun to travel," Schaeffer said. "It gives you time to think... clear your mind."

Marcus Billups and his family are doing the same, but noticed a lot more patrols out on the roads

"They have a lot of police cars out there monitoring the speeds so people get home safe," Billups said.

According to AAA, more than 37 million people hit the roads for Memorial Day Weekend, the most on record for the holiday. But with extra traffic comes extra hazards and extra headaches fueling road rage.

"Somebody riding my tail or just flying by, trying to cut in front of me," Schaeffer said.

"Someone comes too close back to you, don't give you enough space to get over to the next lane," Billups said.

For Gordon traveling to Toledo, Ohio, drivers hogging the passing lane are a real pain.

"People getting in the left lane on cruise control and staying there... that's the biggest thing," Gordon said.

However, AAA and INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, reported the busiest travel days leading up to Memorial Day weekend were Thursday and Friday. Yet, no matter the day, keeping calm and staying alert are what other drivers say is the safest way.

"I try to just stay calm and not lose my cool because of somebody else's actions," Schaeffer said.

"Pay attention to the road, because safety is number-one priority," Billups said.