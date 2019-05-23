Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The School of Harmony's Academy of Creative Arts has found a new home to relocate to in Beckley. Also called the Music Wing, the Academy of Creative Arts has been a staple to the Beaver campus for years. Director of Arts Ryan Snuffer said that come June, administrators with the school will open doors to the new Uptown Beckley location at 328 Neville Street. They are located on the 3rd Floor.

"It looks like an art center. It looks like a music studio. It looks like something you'll see in large cities or urban areas. It's a large space and it's very conducive to what it is we're trying to do," Snuffer said.

What the school works to do is allow for people's creativity to shine. Beni Holley works with the school and said there's something for everyone offered through the Academy of Arts.

"We offer music classes, pretty much in every instrument we have teachers there. We also have art classes. And in the summer, we're offering music camp, art camp, theatre camp. We offer theatre, voice, pretty much anything everybody needs," Holley said.

Moving to Beckley doesn't only benefit people coming in for lessons. It also provides a positive impact on the school's ability to grow. Snuffer said the new location provides more opportunities.

"The Beckley campus is much larger than the music wing here at the Beaver campus. We have 11 classrooms. We have a large showroom area. And we have a larger space that's currently undeveloped that we're going to use as a multipurpose space down the road for art, dance, and possibly other things," Snuffer said.

Other than the music wing, anything else offered at the Beaver location campus will remain there for the time being.

