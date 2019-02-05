Series of seminars about gender equality in the workplace hosted at Beckley ARH
Beckley, WV (WVNS) - Life Strategies Counseling partnered with the Beckley ARH Hospital to bring the second in a series of three seminars about ensuring equality for women in the workplace.
The series is titled, 'Professional Relationships in the #MeToo Movement,' and the topic of Tuesday night's seminar was about the role of entitlement in the weakening of boundaries.
The focus of the discussion was about respecting boundaries in the workplace in order to maintain a healthy and fair relationship between co-workers.
William Catus with Life Strategies Counseling said he believes equality in the workplace can be achieved anywhere as long as the workers believe in the golden rule.
"The future can be bright, but we've got to open up our whole perspective about people, you know, and just caring and loving people like they need to be loved and then like we want to be loved as well," Catus said.
If you were unable to attend the second seminar and wish to make it to the final one, it will be held on March 12 at 5:30 PM at the Beckley ARH Hospital.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
