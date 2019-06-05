Several injured after car accident in Raleigh County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) -- Several people are injured following a crash in Raleigh County Monday night.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 11:30p.m. Monday, June 4, 2019 near Harper Road in Eccles. Dispatch confirmed several people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, Beckley Police Department, State Police, Jan-Care Ambulance, Lester Fire Department, and Trap Hill Fire Department all responded to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with 59 News as we continue to follow this developing story.