Several injured after car accident in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) -- Several people are injured following a crash in Raleigh County Monday night.
According to dispatch, the call came in just after 11:30p.m. Monday, June 4, 2019 near Harper Road in Eccles. Dispatch confirmed several people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, Beckley Police Department, State Police, Jan-Care Ambulance, Lester Fire Department, and Trap Hill Fire Department all responded to the scene.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Stay with 59 News as we continue to follow this developing story.
