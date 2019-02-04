Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GLADE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) - From Atlanta to across the country, Sunday had many people in a craze. Although not everyone is a fan of sports, all can get behind enjoying themselves.

Sure, the movies, an evening out, even hitting the driving range can be good alternatives, but a nice relaxing trip to the spa to relieve life's stresses can be one really relaxing remedy. John Skelton of The Resort at Glade Springs said he believes constantly wrapping one's head around party planning may be a good opportunity to make an appointment.

"I think it's just people wanting to celebrate all the time... It's almost like another holiday," Skelton said. "Massages are probably what we do the most of. We also, like I said, do facials, manicures, pedicures, body wraps, body polishes."

A manicure is another popular option among clients to keep fingers and its nails in tip-top shape.

Spa Orange at Glade Springs is open to the public, especially those who need to destress from any strain.