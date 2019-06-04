The body of a missing person is found in Raleigh Bottom

Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- A missing person case from Fayette County ends after a body is found in Raleigh County.  The investigation was a joint effort between deputies in both counties.

Investigators searched a home in the Raleigh Bottom area on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.  That is where they found the remains of the missing person.  That person's name was not released, but deputies said a preliminary identification was made.  The body was sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office.

Deputies arrested Jack Maddy in connection with the investigation.  He is charged with concealment of a deceased human body.

 

