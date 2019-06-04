The body of a missing person is found in Raleigh Bottom
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- A missing person case from Fayette County ends after a body is found in Raleigh County. The investigation was a joint effort between deputies in both counties.
Investigators searched a home in the Raleigh Bottom area on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. That is where they found the remains of the missing person. That person's name was not released, but deputies said a preliminary identification was made. The body was sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office.
Deputies arrested Jack Maddy in connection with the investigation. He is charged with concealment of a deceased human body.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Motorcyclists at risk over grass...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Beckley police celebrate the opening...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Trial of German nursed accused of 100 deaths coming to close
- Cyprus says it stands to gain $9 billion from gas field
- Battery-powered glider crashes into Connecticut home
- Britain plans 'unprecedented' D-Day event for queen, leaders
College Sports
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
- WVU Golf hosts Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier and earns a National bid
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- Some of West Virginia's best gather for one final football game.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.