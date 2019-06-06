Three of the four accused of breaking into coal mine appear in court Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Three of the four people charged with reportedly breaking into a mine, which caught national attention in December 2018, appeared in court on Thursday, June 6.

Cody Beverly, Kayla Williams, and Eddie Williams faced Judge Dimlich for a Grand Jury arraignment on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Erica Treadway is the fourth person facing several charges from the break-in, including breaking and entering, and destruction of property with risk causing bodily injury. She is now out on bail and did not appear in the courtroom today. Cody Beverly is also facing several charges including conspiracy and is out on bond.

Kayla Williams is still behind bars and facing several charges, including conspiracy and entering without breaking. Eddie Williams is already facing charges from another indictment dating back to January 2019, when he allegedly broke into a mine and stole 60 feet of copper mining wire.

Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said the next step for this case is a grand jury trial.

"Unless something changes, Kayla Williams and Eddie Williams will remain in jail again unless the court rules otherwise," Keller said. "And then the other two would stay out on the $100,000 bond, but of course if they violate any condition, such as committing another crime, then that bond would be revoked."

Three of these cases are related to the four suspects entering an abandoned mine back in December and getting lost, which prompted a large search and rescue effort.

Keller said if a trial does take place it would be in the September grand jury term. Erica Treadway will have her grand jury arraignment on Tuesday, June 11.