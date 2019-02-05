Too much toothpaste could be bad for children

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - An interesting spin on brushing your teeth; using too much toothpaste can be bad.

A new government study shows many young kids are using too much toothpaste, increasing their risk of streaky or spotted teeth when they get older, otherwise known as flourosis.

The study showed kids from ages three to six used a brush that was full or half-full of toothpaste. However, pediatric dentist, like Dr. Todd Rose, recommend no more than a pea-sized amount.

"For children in preschool, that's when all of your teeth are developing, your front teeth and your interior teeth," Rose stressed. "Once this flourosis occurs, its in the teeth and can't be removed."

Dentists also recommend that people should drink fluoridated water in dosages.