Update: Commissioner calls 911 center employee's post 'disturbing'

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 5, 2019 Officials at the Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority are still investigating an incident regarding a social media post made by one of their employees.

Assistant Director, Mark Wilson, is on administrative leave in connection to the post. The Emergency Operations Center opened an investigation, and released a statement saying any social media posts by employees are not the views of the agency.

Raleigh County Commissioner, Byrd White, weighed in with his personal reaction to the post.

"I think that post was disgusting and showed very poor judgement," Byrd said.

Byrd said he thinks the EOC will take whatever measure is appropriate.

UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. Monday, Feb 4, 2019 A Raleigh County emergency operations center employee is in hot water over a racially-charged Facebook post, now the director of emergency services, John Zilinski, is speaking out.

"It's something that this agency does not stand for," Zilinski said.

Saturday, a post featuring a picture of a white man standing in front of a wall with the heads of multiple dark-skinned men mounted on it, with the caption, "be thankful Donald Trump is building the wall! Mine would look more like this!," appeared on the social media page of Assistant Director of the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Services, Mark Wilson.

Zilinski said they started an investigation, and Wilson was placed on administrative leave because of the post, which has since been taken down.

"Right now Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority is following their guidelines for disciplinary procedures in this matter," Zilinski said. "We are following it as far as the investigation and any disciplinary action that might follow."

Zilinski said in a press release that any social media posts by employees are not the views of the agency.

"As said in our press release, this agency has a mission," Zilinski said. "We have a mission to uphold, to protect the lives and the property of all the residents in Raleigh County and all of its visitors."

He said the agency has a social media policy in place which is being reviewed along with the investigation. He said there is a five-panel board that oversees the agency and they are aware of the situation.

3:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 UPDATE: Raleigh County Deputy 911 Director, Mark Wilson, has been placed on administrative leave. That is according to 911 Director John Zilinski.

This is in connection with an investigation into a social media post which has been circulating. The post has since been removed.

ORIGINAL STORY: An investigation is opened at Raleigh County Emergency Services.

The investigation is in relation to posts made on social media by one or more people connected with the service. Director John Zilinski released a statement saying:

Any posts made to any form of Social Media by any employee, relative of an employee, or friend of an employee that works at Raleigh County Emergency Services are not in any way or means the views of the agency. Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority has a mission to protect the life and property of the residents of our county and its visitors. We are an agency to promote peace and well-being for all people regardless of Race, Religion, Sex, Age, Handicap, Political or Religious beliefs or National Origin.

Stick with 59 News as we continue to follow this developing story.