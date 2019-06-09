With warmer weather, how to stay safe on the water

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Warmer weather is finally here, which makes for the perfect time to enjoy the local lakes and rivers. But while it may be a time to have fun, officials say it is also a time to make sure you are safe out on the waters.

Lieutenant Dennis Feazell with the Division of Natural Resources said the biggest precaution is life jackets.

"Doesn't matter whether your on the boat, wade fishing, floating down the river on a kayak or a stand up paddle board, you have to at least have life jacket on board with you and children 12 and under have to wear it," Feazell said.

Feazell warned that while you may be a good swimmer in a pool, the rapids are a lot different.

"There are a lot of currents you can't see," Feazell said. "The New River and the Greenbrier and many creeks around them do have some strong current. That is why we always encourage anybody that's going to be in or around the water to have a life jacket on. Most of our drownings are prevented if they had just warn their life jackets."

As for anyone in an actual water emergency, Feazell stressed the importance of taking action over making a call.

"First thing you want to do is try and reach them with something," Feazell said. "Have a throw bag or a throw rope or a stick to try and pull them in. Whether you go in after them that is a decision that you have to make because you are putting yourself in danger, but the first thing you want to do is try to reach them with something from the shore."

For those looking to venture by themselves, just let someone know where you are going before swimming or sailing away.

"Anytime you want to float the river -- whether it be the Greenbrier or the New River -- let someone know where you are going, what section you are going, and what time you plan on being back," Feazell said. "That way if something happens along the way, they can come tell us and we know where to come look for you."

Feazell said if you do encounter a problem on the waters, never hesitate to call 911 for help as well.