Women's Resource Center advocate explains human trafficking and how to spot it

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - Human trafficking happens right here in our area.

Samantha Lilly, an advocate at the Women's Resource Center in Beckley, said, "The individuals that I've worked with directly, in our service community, have stated that they've either been recruited through West Virginia for trafficking, or that they've been trafficked through West Virginia. So this is something that's relevant, it's something that's in our community."

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to control victims for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or labor services against his or her will. It can come in different forms like familial, intimate partner and commercial trafficking.

"It's taking place in our neighborhoods, not just urban populations, but in rural West Virginia," Lilly said.

A trafficker's goal is to exploit other humans for profit with direct and indirect threats to victims, their loved ones, and debt bondage. Lilly said a sign of a trafficking situation is if someone is not able to leave or make choices on their own, or has to notify someone of their whereabouts at all times.

"Or if someone is working excessively long hours with no breaks, or unable to pay off a certain debt that seems unrealistic and someone is keeping their documents from them," Lilly explained.

She said red flags for traffickers are people who come on too strong or promise things that seem too good to be true. There may not be clear terms of employment. They may also use threats of violence, isolation, or financial control.

Traffickers tend to target vulnerable populations such as children, youth, women, individuals from low economic backgrounds, or people who speak English as a second language.

"These situations can happen through domestic work it can happen at escort services, truck stops, high travel areas, restaurants, construction, agricultural...anything along those lines as far as a work environment.," Lilly said.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2017, 46 calls came from West Virginia, 621 came from Virginia, 583 came from Pennsylvania, and 1368 came from Ohio.

A bill passed in West Virginia in 2018 now requires heavily-trafficked places, like hotels and gas stations, to post human trafficking assistance notices with the hotline phone number: 888-373-7888.

Lilly said to trust your gut if you see a situation that does not look right, and report it to the hotline. The Women's Resource Center works with the hotline to provide direct services for trafficking victims and survivors in our community.