WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - On Wednesday May 22, 2018 many Mountaineer fans gathered at Calacino's in Beckley to meet some of their favorite coaches from WVU. New head coach for the football team Neal Brown, head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins and head coach for the women's basketball team Mike Carey made an appearance to sign and meet the excited fans.

Both Huggins and Brown said they are excited for the upcoming season.

"We've got to develop these guys. You know the exciting thing is the football team we roll out in the fall is going to look very similar to the football team we play with for the next two years," Brown said.

"We got great guys; we really do. And our returning guys have been terrific. I think our incoming guys are going to be the same way. I think we have some people who will lead in the right way," Huggins said.

Coach Brown said the reception since coming to West Virginia has been warm towards his family, him and the team that he has brought with him.