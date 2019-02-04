Zappers Pizza prepares to tackle the Big Game

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shady Spring, WV (WVNS) - The Big Game means big business for pizza shops. For Zappers Pizza, catering to the Shady Spring area on the NFL's biggest Sunday is nothing new.

"We love our job, so that's our fun I guess. We're here all the time," said Zappers Cook, Dana Webster.

Webster said the Big Game always brings lots of business to the restaurant.

"We've got about four, five, or sometimes six [pizzas] at a time. That's a lot of pizzas. Because most people just call in and get one or two pizzas," said Webster.

According to Webster, Zappers is open until 10:00 p.m. on Sundays. She said they'll gladly stay open to process more orders if people call in beyond that time.