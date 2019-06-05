Hinton community to host Second Saturdays and Color the River event
HINTON, WV (WVNS) - The Hinton community is gearing up for Second Saturdays, which takes place on June 8, 2019. The main event for this month's Second Saturdays is the Color the River event. Anyone is welcome to come to the Greenbrier River and bring something to float on the lake.
Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. and the event kicks off at 11 a.m. Hinton City Councilman Jack Scott said they implemented a car fee this year. Cars are $3, while trucks and trailers are $5 to park. He said proceeds from the event go toward a good cause.
"So we thought with the different colored kayaks and floats and things we'd color the river, and then we called it Color the River for Cancer because we thought that was a very worthy cause to raise money for," Scott said.
Following the annual Color the River event is a concert that starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.
