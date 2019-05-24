Holiday weekend means congested roads and distracted drivers
HINTON, WV (WVNS) - Memorial Day Weekend is here and many people take advantage of the holiday to hit the road. One of the things that is important to remember when driving this weekend is to be cautious of all drivers on the road.
Law enforcement will be patrolling throughout the weekend to ensure intoxicated driving is kept to a minimum. Sergeant B.A. Wood with West Virginia State Police in Hinton said this will help protect anyone from getting injured while enjoying their holiday.
"We see a higher number of incidents involving impaired driving. We try to be out and about in communities looking for that, participating in DUI enforcement and things like that. So you just have to be extremely careful especially during a holiday weekend, and just being aware of your surroundings," Wood said.
He also said another common cause of accidents is distracted driving. Many accidents occur because someone was texting while driving and was not paying attention to what was going on around them.
"It's extremely busy. That's why it's so important to make sure that you're aware of your surroundings and paying attention to the other drivers on the roadways. Just don't be distracted, park the phone, and be careful," Wood said.
