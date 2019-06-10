Home confinement officer sworn in for Summers and Monroe Counties

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HINTON, WV (WVNS) - Home confinement, or house arrest, allows for people to serve out a sentence under their very own roofs. The Summers-Monroe Community Corrections Program now has that option for people after hiring a home confinement officer. Officer Christopher Williams was sworn in on Monday, June 10, 2019. He said he wants to help people get their lives back on track.

"To work with the people that we have in the program, to help them conform back into the community to be the proper citizens that they are. They made a bad choice, but we're there to help them along the way," Williams said.

Not only do people serving their sentence see a better impact, but people living in those counties do too. Executive director of the program, Marie Bryant Propps, said this will help save taxpayers money because it is less expensive to put someone on home confinement, than it is to keep someone in jail.

"The individual that's on home confinement has to pay a hookup charge, as well as a daily rate. So in the long run, it is still keeping our community safe, but cutting down on the cost for taxpayers," Propps said.

Officer Williams said he recently hung up his Sheriff's hat to try something new with his career. He now works with those under house arrest and checks in on them periodically to ensure rules are not being broken. He said he is excited to be a part of a program that will help improve lives everywhere.

"This program can be an excellent thing, not just for this community, but for all communities that can actually have a program like the one we have," Williams said.