REAP holds tire collection in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) - The Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan was in Summers County on Wednesday, June 5, to collect tires. REAP was in Hinton from 8 a.m. to 4 pm collecting car and light truck tires.

Sam Stalnaker with REAP said the purpose of the collection is to help clean up the community and help cut down on pesky mosquitoes, since tires create a breeding ground for mosquitoes when water collects inside them. ​​​

"Mosquitoes carry encephalitis, west nile, La Crosse, and various other diseases," Stalnaker said.

REAP will also be in McDowell County on Wednesday, June 12, for anyone looking to get rid of old tires for the summer. Stalnaker said tire collections will stop through the summer and start back up sometime in the fall.