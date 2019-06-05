REAP holds tire collection in Summers County
HINTON, WV (WVNS) - The Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan was in Summers County on Wednesday, June 5, to collect tires. REAP was in Hinton from 8 a.m. to 4 pm collecting car and light truck tires.
Sam Stalnaker with REAP said the purpose of the collection is to help clean up the community and help cut down on pesky mosquitoes, since tires create a breeding ground for mosquitoes when water collects inside them.
"Mosquitoes carry encephalitis, west nile, La Crosse, and various other diseases," Stalnaker said.
REAP will also be in McDowell County on Wednesday, June 12, for anyone looking to get rid of old tires for the summer. Stalnaker said tire collections will stop through the summer and start back up sometime in the fall.
Previous
Summers County Planning Committee...
Next
Words With Willie kicks off at the...
More Stories
College Sports
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
- WVU Golf hosts Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier and earns a National bid
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- Some of West Virginia's best gather for one final football game.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-