SBIRT and Narcan Training held in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) - Hinton City officials helped West Virginia Council of Churches host a Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) and narcan training for members of the community. The training took place at City Hall on Friday, May 24, 2019, from Noon to 4 pm.

People in the area registered to receive training on how to identify substance abuse. The West Virginia Council of Churches now works with many city and state officials to educate people on the impact substance abuse has on one's health. The goal of this training is to reduce harm from using drugs and alcohol.

Candace Harless, who leads the Prevention and Recovery Coalition, says it is important for everyone to educate themselves on such a growing issue in the state.

"I think it's very important. Important to everybody, including community members, social workers, nurses, law enforcement. It's just really important to be informed on the subject," Harless said.