School cancellations due to weather can leave some students hungry

Hinton, WV (WVNS) - School cancellations due to weather can mean a fun day off for some students, but for others it means they might not get to eat that day.

School boards in the area said their top priority is making sure student's needs are met, even on snow days.

One way they do this is with re-imagined days, where students can work from home during snow days but still come in to get meals. They also send needy students home with food items to hold them over for the weekend.

Summers County Superintendent, Kimberly Rodes, said they are still working out the kinks of the program and hope to model this after other counties.

"We are actually trying to open up a snap program for after school now," said Rodes. "Theres is also a supper program that we could offer but we don't have the capacity to handle that right now, but those are options that we have through the federal government to do in our school system."

Rodes said this is the first year they are using re-imagined days, since they were mostly used during the work stoppage last year.