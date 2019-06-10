Summers County Board of Education works to keep students fed
HINTON, WV (WVNS) - School's out for the summer, but officials with the Summers County Board of Education are still at work to make sure kids get fed the proper amount. Starting June 17, kids under the age of 18 can stop by Hinton Area Elementary School or Summers County Middle School for some food.
The Board of Education will supply breakfast and lunch throughout the summer. Doctor Linda Knott with the Board of Education said it is important to make sure kids in need get their meals.
"It really makes us feel good and we know for that six week period of time, students have the opportunity at least to have a breakfast and a lunch," Knott said.
Visit http://boe.summers.k12.wv.us/ for more information on hours for breakfasts and lunches.
