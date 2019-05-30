Summers County officials cleaning up storm damage

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HINTON, WV (WVNS) - The severe weather which hit the region on Wednesday, May 29, left parts of Summers County damaged. Eric Jones with Bluestone Dam's Corps of Engineers said experts have been cleaning up since Wednesday evening.

"It's always staggering to see how many trees can be damaged in a single night from one wind storm. We've had trees here that have been standing for longer than I've been alive and today they're on the ground and it's unfortunate," Jones said.

One of the areas that saw a significant amount of damage was Bellepoint park. The park consists of a little league baseball field and swing sets. Bleachers on the baseball field had to be removed because of how much damage they received. A tree toppled the swing sets and will have to be removed using special equipment. Cris Meadows, Hinton City Manager, said the city is in full cleanup mode to ensure people can visit that area again very soon.

"We're trying to have all the trees removed before the weekend. There's just going to be a lot of replacements, we have bleachers and fence lines and stuff damaged," Meadows said.

Meadows also said the city of Hinton should consider itself lucky because many homes survived the storm with minimum damage.

"We haven't seen a whole lot of damage to homes. We've seen some outbuildings that have been crushed, some garages messed up, but luckily we haven't seen too much damage within city limits to homes," Meadows said.