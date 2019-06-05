Words With Willie kicks off at Summers County Public Library

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HINTON, WV (WVNS) - Summers County Public Library held the first of its summer reading program for kids on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The program keeps kids learning and engaged in reading throughout the summer while out of school.

At this reading hour, they introduced a pilot project, called Words With Willie. The library partnered with Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program to make this happen. Kids had the opportunity to meet Willie, a miniature horse, and read to him. Toni McQuaig, the program's director, said the goal of this partnership is to get kids more interested in picking up a book.

"What we're trying to do is get the youth reading more. So we have brought our miniature horse down to share some stories with the children," she said.

Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program also brings horses like Willie to other functions and works with other organizations in the area.