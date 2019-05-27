Death of Tazewell Co. woman under investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Tazewell County, Virginia woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a vehicle.

Deputies said it happened at a campground in Dickenson County. They got a call about a woman screaming. It was then reported she left the campgrounds with a man. A few minutes later, that man called dispatchers saying a woman had just jumped out of his car and that he was taking her to the hospital.

Deputies eventually found the car and pulled the man over. Inside, they found a woman who was not breathing and had no pulse. Deputies said the woman's name is April Dunford. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Dickenson County Sheriff's Office at (276) 926-1650