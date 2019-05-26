Fire department in Pocahontas under investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pocahontas, VA (WVNS) - Pocahontas town administrators are investigating an alleged incident at a fire department monthly meeting.

According to the town's Facebook page, they are reviewing video and audio recordings.

Town administrators said they are concerned that conflict within the department could affect fire service. They announced the fire department building is closed due to the investigation.

Abbs Valley and Bluefield, V.a. fire departments will maintain the Pocahontas area until further notice.