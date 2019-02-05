Investigation underway after inappropriate images of several students found on Snapchat

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVNS) -- An investigation is underway after several inappropriate pictures of students at four local schools were posted to a social media account.

According to Graham Middle School Principal Chad Brown, a Snapchat account was created to solicit inappropriate pictures from Bluefield High School and Bluefield Middle School students. Police report more than 80 pictures of students from both schools were posted to the story line of the account.

Bluefield Police were also notified that several students from Graham High School and Graham Middle School had been solicited for pictures. It's unclear at this time who created the Snapchat account.

Police confirm an investigation is underway. They want to remind parents to be aware of what their children are doing on social media. They also want to remind parents and students that receiving and/or posting inappropriate images carries serious consequences with both law enforcement and the school system.

If parents or students have any information on this case, you are asked to contact your local enforcement.