Tazewell County Sheriff's Office warns parents to check children's social media

Tazewell County, VA (WVNS) - An incident involving four schools between Virginia and West Virginia had Tazewell County Sheriff's Office warn parents about their child's social media accounts.

Teenagers at these four schools are now facing legal issues in regards to explicit images being posted to a Snapchat account.

Snapchat is a social media phone application that allows for text, picture, and video to be sent back and forth. The app does not post things permanently, but people can screenshot these photos and videos to keep for potential distribution.

Major Harold Heatley, Chief Deputy in Tazewell County, said parents need to take a close look at what their kids are looking at and posting on social media.

"Just know what your child is doing on social media with their electronic devices. Make sure that you are checking them daily, regularly. Make sure that you have all the passwords. If you're not sure what to look for, contact your local law enforcement. They can help you with some of the different apps that are out there," Heatley explained.

Major Heatley also said keeping an eye on your child's social media will prevent them from potential legal troubles that could arise from things they post, like explicit pictures.

"They could be charged with manufacturing child pornography. But if they send it, they could be charged with distribution of child pornography. The person receiving it could be charged with possession of child pornography," Heatley said.

Major Heatley said exploitation of explicit images and video on social media is the fastest growing crime he sees.