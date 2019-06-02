13th annual Patriot Ride returns to Southern West Virginia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - For the past 13 years, hundreds of motorcycle riders and veterans get together the Saturday after Memorial Day to continue to remember all those lost in war. This year's rendition brought in around 140 motorcycles to Pineville's Main Street for a special ceremony.

Charlie Lambert is the organizer of the ride. He said this event is extra special to him.

"We started this off... when my father-in-law passed away," Lambert said. "We wanted to do a fundraiser for the post... and we just carried it on every year."

Lambert said that every year this event gets bigger and it means so much to him and his brethren.

"It touches my heart first of all," Lambert said. "We are like one big family when it comes to veterans. Southern West Virginia is so great to honor the veterans and well you can see it today,"

For the town of Pineville, Mayor Mark Kodak said the Wyoming County seat enjoys hosting this event and allowing veterans to get together for a fun afternoon.

"We are excited to have them here," Kodak said. "It's a good way for the veterans to be able to get together, socialize, do something fun together. I'm sure they all have lots of things in common that they have done over the years."

After stopping in Pineville, they continued their ride to Princeton, Kimball and back to Iaeger.