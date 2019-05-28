UPDATE: Drug round-up in Wyoming County leads to 10 arrests, 7 more still wanted Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Pineville, WV (WVNS) - UPDATE: May 28, 2019 5:30 p.m. It was a busy Tuesday morning for law enforcement in Wyoming County. Deputies and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force were on the move in the western end of the county conducting a drug roundup, which ended in 10 arrests by noon.

Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison told 59 News most of the people arrested were picked up in the Long Branch area.

"Local people that usually stood out in the road and when people came up they would sell drugs to them," Ellison said.

Ellison said prescription pills like suboxone and oxycodone were sold in these communities, but those were not the only charges.

"We got some of them on conspiracy to deliver," said Ellison. "Also, child neglect and creating risk, because some of them were selling in front of their kids... that was the majority of the charges."

He said Tuesday's round up is a continuation of a previous investigation that led to the arrests of Ricky Lee Morgan and his son Ricky Dewayne Morgan in Long Branch last week.

But the work is not over, there are still suspects on the loose.

Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cochrane, said law enforcement in the county will not rest until their streets are clean.

"As we've always promised since I've been prosecutor here... if you're selling drugs in this county, we'll get you," Cochrane said.

Deputies are still looking for seven more people.

The following individuals were arrested Tuesday as of 12 p.m.

Clayburn Dwayne Bishop

Robert "Bobby" White

Justin Ray Morgan

"Stanley" Blankenship

Dickie Lee Bailey

Randy Lee Hurley (arrested Monday night)

Richard Marion Blackburn

Judy Hurley

Aaron Ray Kenneda

Darron Lee Morgan

ORIGINAL: May 28, 2019 2:30 p.m. A major effort is underway in Wyoming County to get drug dealers off the streets.

Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies along with the drug and violent crimes task force started out at 10 a.m. Tuesday. They headed to the Western area of the county to round up individuals wanted on drug-related charges.

By 12 p.m. deputies arrested 10 people. They were taken to Pineville to be arraigned. Deputies tell 59 News most of the people arrested were picked up from the Long Branch area.

The drugs involved were primarily prescription pills including suboxone, and oxycodone.

Deputies are still looking for 7 more people.