Coalfields Expressway moving along as scheduled
SLAB FORK, WV (WVNS) - The Coalfields Expressway construction is moving along. Crews are working to finish the road from Slab Fork to Mullens.
Mike Goode, Chairman of Coalfield Expressway Authority, said the finished road should bring more opportunities to the coalfields.
"I think it's a great thing for Wyoming County. I think it's even going to be more important to McDowell, to open it up for travel and opportunities for development," Goode said.
Goode said construction is on track to finish by the Fall of 2019.
