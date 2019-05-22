Drug raid at convenient store and home leads to 2 arrest

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LONG BRANCH, WV (WVNS) -- A drug raid at a convenient store and home in the Long Branch area of Wyoming County landed two men in jail.

Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputies and members of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force raided the store called Dukes and a nearby home Tuesday, May 21, 2019. During the raid, investigators said they found prescription pills and Suboxone.

Officers arrested the store's owner Ricky Lee Morgan, also known as "Duke," and his son, Ricky Dewayne Morgan.

Ricky Lee Morgan is charged with 9 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, 1 count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance and 1 count of child neglect with risk of injury.

Ricky Dewayne Morgan is charged with 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, 1 count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance and 1 count of child neglect with risk of injury.