Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Randy Lee Hurley, 51, of Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, WV (WVNS) -- 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 UPDATE: The identity of a man involved in a high-speed chase through Wyoming County was released. Deputies said the suspect is Randy Lee Hurley, 51, of Long Branch, WV.

Hurley is charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference and Driving on a Revoked License. He also had arrest warrants in Mingo and Logan Counties. A second person involved in the chase was not found.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is in custody and another suspect is eventually caught following a high-speed chase through the Long Branch area of Wyoming County.

Dispatchers tell us the chase happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

It began as a simple traffic stop, but the suspects took off, leading deputies through the Long Branch and Sun Hill areas. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is investigating this case.

Deputies found the second suspect hiding on a porch in the nearby area. He had outstanding warrants from Mingo and Logan counties. He is being charged with fleeing, reckless endangerment, and driving revoked.