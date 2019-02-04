LATEST: Barit to pay restitution to WV Medicaid Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) - 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 UPDATE: A civil settlement has been reached in a case of healthcare fraud. Dr. Manual Barit, who was the only practicing physician at Mullens Family Clinic, agreed to pay more than $200,000, including full restitution, to the West Virginia Medicaid Program.

"Healthcare fraud schemes defraud taxpayers causing healthcare costs to skyrocket," said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. "As a result of our efforts, Dr. Barit is being held accountable and Medicaid and the taxpayers are being made whole."

To report Medicaid provider fraud or patient abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, call 304-558-1858 or 888-FRAUD-WV.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 UPDATE: A fraud scheme that ran for nearly five years involved a doctor in Mullens. On Wednesday, Dr. Manuel C. Barit, 71, pleaded guilty to making false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

From Oct. 7, 2013 to Jan. 24, 2018, Barit claimed that he treated patients at his clinic in Mullens when he was actually outside the United States. As a part of his plea deal, Barit agreed to permanently surrender his West Virignia medical license.

"This is a significant case for a number of reasons," said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. "Dr. Barit has surrendered his medical license and his DEA registration. As a result, Dr. Barit will never practice medicine and will never write a prescription in West Virginia ever again. The pill pushers and drug dealers in lab coats have wreaked havoc and harm our good citizens and we shall continue doing everything in our power to hold those responsible accountable."

Dr. Barit faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16, 2019.

ORIGINAL STORY: A federal grand jury has indicted Dr. Manuel C. Barit of the Mullens Family Clinic. Dr. Barit is facing 19 counts of distributing opioids outside the bounds of legitimate medical practice.

The Mullens Family Clinic was raided by the DEA in January 2018. Dr. Barit is also charged with executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid. He allegedly submitted claims that he treated patients at his clinic when he was outside the United States. Those claims were submitted between Oct. 7, 2013 and Jan. 24, 2018.

"Today we are facing the worst drug crisis in American history, with one American dying of a drug overdose every nine minutes," said U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "It's incredible but true that some of our trusted professionals have chosen to violate their oaths and exploit this crisis for profit."

The indictment is the result of the formation of the Opioid Fraud Abuse and Detection Unit (OFADU). This is an initiative by the Department of Justice that uses data to identify individuals who are contributors to the national opioid crisis. The Southern District of West Virginia is one of 12 districts nationally to participate in the pilot program.

"This indictment is an example of my Office's commitment to hold doctors accountable when they violate federal laws designed to protect the health and safety of patients," said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. "Opioid-related health care fraud is a serious problem facing the Southern District of West Virginia, and we will work alongside our law enforcement partners to bring suspected criminals to justice and protect our communities. A drug dealer in a lab coat is still just a drug dealer."

Dr. Barit faces up to 390 years in prison and a $5 million dollar fine if he is convicted on all of the charges in the indictment.