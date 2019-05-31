Wyoming County cleaning up after severe storm causes damage

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) - Estimated 60-70 mile per hour winds roared through southern West Virginia Wednesday, May 29, in a line of severe storms. On Thursday, May 30, people in Wyoming County were left cleaning up the mess after the high winds toppled trees and power lines.

Wyoming County 911 Director, Dean Meadows, said once the storm hit the area, the center was flooded with calls.

"Once it hit every line we had lit up, to be honest with you," Meadows said. "The calls came in quite frequently of damage in several parts of the county, most of that was trees falling and blocking roads. We had all of our major roads at one time were blocked by trees."

Meadows said the biggest damage they saw was a trailer home ripped from its foundation in Clear Fork. Benny Tollier lives in Clear Fork. He said debris from the storm was scattered all around his home.

"We got to looking and saw pieces, there were pieces of this scattered all through there. Where you saw it kind of come this way and it was rough. I'm just glad it didn't get into more than it did," Tollier said.

If anyone has damage on their property, Meadows encouraged people to contact the 911 center, so they can record the damage.

"We want them to surely contact us if they have damage. We know about the tree damage but if there is any kind of structural damage we sure want to know about that and want them to contact us and let us know," Meadows said.