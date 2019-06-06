Wyoming County Commissioners set record straight after annual budget concerns Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PINEVILLE,WV (WVNS) - There is no budget crisis in Wyoming County. That's the message county commissioners wanted residents to hear after some concern about the 2019 budget.

President of the County Commission Jason Mullins said the budget this year looks good, and the county is even adding new line items for equipment.

"In Wyoming County today, we just authorized the purchase of a new truck for our landfill. Our equipment is getting updated as often as possible," Mullins said.

According to Mullins, their $6.1 million budget will continue providing essential services and improvement to people in Wyoming County.

"It's important to them that they see the financial situation of the county, how we spend the tax dollars that they pay we spend to the best of our ability," Mullins said. "Operating within a counties budget is the primary job of the county commission."

Mullins also said commissioners are available to answer any question people living in Wyoming County have when it comes to the government's financial stability.

"My door is open all the time. My phone number is always published if any resident needs to contact me. Most of them know how I'm self-employed in the county and always glad to hear from a tax payer." Mullins said. "They have the right to know we work for them they have the right to know exactly how we are spending their money."

Despite recent speculation, Mullins reiterated county government is operating within its means.