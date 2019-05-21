Wyoming County man accused of inappropriately touching 2 young girls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) -- A Wyoming County man is behind bars for inappropriately touching two young girls, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Landon Anderson Kennedy of Simon Monday, May 20, 2019.

Officers said they were called to a home in the Clear Fork area of Wyoming County for a sexual assault complaint. Two young girls, under the age of 10, said Kennedy inappropriately touched both of them, and also made them inappropriately touch him.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for testing. Court documents state health officials found Kennedy's DNA.

Kennedy is in Southern Regional Jail.