Wyoming County man accused of inappropriately touching 2 young girls
CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) -- A Wyoming County man is behind bars for inappropriately touching two young girls, according to court documents.
Officers arrested Landon Anderson Kennedy of Simon Monday, May 20, 2019.
Officers said they were called to a home in the Clear Fork area of Wyoming County for a sexual assault complaint. Two young girls, under the age of 10, said Kennedy inappropriately touched both of them, and also made them inappropriately touch him.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for testing. Court documents state health officials found Kennedy's DNA.
Kennedy is in Southern Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Drug raid at convenient store and...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
MISSING: Deputies search for Oceana teen
College Sports
-
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- Tonight we catch game two of the double A Regional championship.
- We head out to the Diamond as Baseball Regionals heat up the Mountain State.
- Bluefield State College men's tennis make the trip to the NCAA D2 Men's Tennis Championship next week.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.