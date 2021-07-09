An inside look at Play Ball Park for All-Star Game week

DENVER (KDVR) — All-Star Game week is upon us, and the activities downtown are heating up for the full fan experience.

Major League Baseball is opening Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center starting Friday at 10 a.m. closing at 8 p.m. The park will be open every day during those times until Tuesday.

The event is free, but all advance tickets to enter have been reserved. According to MLB, they will be giving out some complimentary tickets every day at the Colorado Convention Center, although the quantities are limited.

Play Ball Park will include giveaways, autograph opportunities, batting practice, a club house, pitching opportunities and more.

