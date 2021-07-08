Here are the 2021 MLB All-Star Game starters

DENVER (KDVR) — The starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field were announced on Thursday night.
The game will be played on July 13. The starting lineups for the American and National Leagues were determined through two rounds of fan voting.
The leading vote-getters were Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Fernando Tatis Jr., of the San Diego Padres.
Pitchers and the reserves of the two teams will be announced on Sunday, July 4.
Here are the full starting lineups for the 2021 All-Star Game.
American League Starters
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays
3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
CF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
RF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
LF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
National League Starters
C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
CF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
RF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds
LF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds