A look back at the 1998 MLB All-Star Game in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021 MLB All Star Game will be held in Denver at Coors Field.
The last time the All Star Game was held in Denver was on July 7, 1998.
The American League beat the National League 13-8 in a game where more than 51,000 people attended.
American League 2nd baseman Roberto Alomar of the Baltimore Orioles was named the Most Valuable Player.
Ken Griffey Jr. and Mark McGwire received the most votes in All Star balloting the last time the All Star Game was held in Denver.
Who made the 1998 MLB All Star Game? Here’s the roster from ESPN.
Bartolo Colon was the winning pitcher of the All Star Game, according to ESPN. There are reports that Colon, who turns 48-years-old next month, still isn’t ready to retire. He last pitched in the majors in 2018.
Here’s a look back at more photos from the game: